President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law on Tuesday a bill postponing the holding of the Sangguniang Barangay and Kabataan elections to 2022.

Republic Act No. 11462 is a measure postponing the two polls from May 11, 2020 to Dec. 5, 2022.

Aside from RA 11462, Duterte also approved RA 11463 or "An Act Establishing Malasakit Centers in All the Department of Health Hospitals in the Country and the Philippine General Hospital."

"I stand before you today elated and grateful to join officials from the Cabinet, the members of the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Department of Health as we sign into law two statutes that are vital in realizing meaningful and lasting reform for the good of our nation," Duterte said in a speech after the signing ceremony in Malacanang.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the new schedule of the local elections would give SK and Barangay officials the fullest opportunity to serve their constituents and finish whatever projects they have started.

"The intent is to improve public service and make local governance more responsive to the needs of the people," he said in a statement.

The postponement would effectively extend the terms of office of incumbent SK and barangay officials who assumed their posts after the May 2018 elections. Celerina Monte/DMS