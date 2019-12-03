The Philippine National Police ( PNP) said the operation conducted last Saturday in Las Piñas which resulted in the confiscation of around P455 million worth of illegal drugs was “consented” by the apartment’s owner.

“It was the owner who provided the information,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said in a text messages to reporters last Sunday.

“(The) house owner consented to search (her apartment) so there is no need for the police to get a search warrant,” he added.

Last November 30, the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group with other law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation in an apartment located in Las Pinas City.

The owner of the house contacted PNP Deputy Chief for Operations Police Lieutenant General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan informing him that the live-in partner of the suspect who was arrested last week for being a drug courier of a Chinese drug suspect was renting on one of her apartments.

The operation resulted to the discovery and seizure of around 67 kilos of suspected shabu with estimated value of P455, 600, 000. Ella Dionisio/DMS