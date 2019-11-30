The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday debunked the allegations of human rights groups that an alleged New People’s Army ( NPA) leader Jaime Padilla was transferred to unknown location after he was arrested last November 25.

“We would like to refute the allegations about Mr. Jaime Padilla who was arrested by the virtue of warrant of arrest. The said allegations are not true,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, in a press briefing.

Banac said Padilla is undergoing normal process.

“He is presented to the court of his case and to give justice for the victims of the crimes against him,” he said.

“The PNP continues to follow all established procedures and we respect the human rights of the arrested suspect,” he added.

Banac said Padilla was brought to Mindoro Occidental last November 27 to be presented to the judge who received the return of warrant.

“And ( the judge) subsequently signed the commitment order to the Bureau of Jail and Management Penology District Jail Occidental Mindoro,” he said.

According to Karapatan group, Padilla who was detained at PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) after he was arrested inside a hospital last Monday for murder was allegedly transferred to an unknown location.

“Karapatan raises the possibility of him being subjected to torture,” the group said in a statement.

Because of this, a protest action was held in front of Camp Crame.

Banac said they fully respect the rights of citizen to peaceably assemble, and express their sentiments as guaranteed under the Constitution.

''We are confident that leaders of militant organizations will express similar gesture of cooperation and discipline in their mass actions,” he said.

Banac reiterated their unequivocal position that any public assembly outside of the designated Freedom Parks is deemed illegal and will be addressed accordingly.

He added maximum tolerance will always be exercised by police. Ella Dionisio/DMS