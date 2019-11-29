An alleged New People’s Army (NPA) official was killed in a joint law enforcement operation in Compostela Valley province on Wednesday.

First Lt. Amadeuz VJ Celestial, Army’s 60th Infantry Battalion Civil Military Operations officer, identified the slain rebel as Marjun Taba, alias Hiker, the First Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party of the Philippine (CPP)-NPA’s Sub-regional Committee 4, Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC) while also sitting as plenary member of the SMRC.

“He has six standing warrants of arrest for the crimes of murder, attempted murder, rebellion, serious illegal detention, double murder, and double frustrated murder,” he said.

Following reports about the presence of Taba and his group, he said the military and the Laak Municipal Police conducted law enforcement operation in the vicinity of Brgy. Kapatagan, Laak, Compostela Valley.

A five-minute firefight ensued between the government troops and Taba's group.

Celestial said the clash resulted in the death of Taba while four other rebels were able to escape from the government forces.

“Recovered from the encounter site is Taba’s cadaver alongside his cal .45 pistol and two anti-personnel improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” he said. Robina Asido/DMS