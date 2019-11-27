Authorities on Monday arrested an alleged member of the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front) wanted for murder and double murder inside a private hospital in San Juan City.

In a press briefing, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, acting National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, said they served warrants of arrest for murder and double murder on Jaime Dimaculangan Padilla alias Delio.

Based on their records, NCRPO said Padilla has a P4.4 million bounty on his head.

Sinas said Padilla was spokesperson of the Central Command of CPP-NPA-NDF.

According to their report, the suspect was arrested around 7:30 pm in a private room inside the Cardinal Santos Hospital in Wilson St., San Juan City.

Padilla was confined for two days due to hypertension and used the name Jesus Capili in his medical records.

“The operation to serve the warrants of arrest for murder and double murder was plotted after coordination from operatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines was made identifying the location of the top CPP-NPA-NDF personality,” he said.

Aside from Padilla, three others were arrested and the authorities are now checking their backgrounds.

"Those three will be charged for harboring wanted persons and we will check if they have existing warrant of arrest... we are also checking what is their associations,” Sinas said.

Arrested personalities were turned over to the Regional Crime Investigation and Detection Unit office in Camp Crame for processing and tactical interrogation while Padilla was turned over to the appropriate court for disposition. Ella Dionisio/DMS