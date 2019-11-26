President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope on Monday that the 18-day campaign to end violence against women and children could increase public awareness to protect this sector.

Duterte issued the statement as he joined the nation in observing National Consciousness Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

"I hope that as the Philippine Commission on Women spearheads the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Children, we can all raise greater public awareness on the issues faced by this sector so we may pursue other measures that will protect them from any form of harassment or discrimination," he said.

He noted that the full implementation of the Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 and the Magna Carta of Women has enabled the government to pursue its goal of violence-free homes across the country.

Duterte said he acknowledges the PCW's advocacies that strongly uphold the significant role of the social institutions in fighting for the greater empowerment and protection of women and children within their families, communities and beyond.

He hoped that the 18-day campaign would further secure the government's gains as it continues to work together in building a more inclusive and progressive nation for generations to come. Celerina Monte/DMS