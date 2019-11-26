A day after she was fired, Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she will report soon to the public what she found out in her two weeks stint as Interagency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) co-chairperson.

In a press briefing, Robredo contradicted Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo’s statement that she did not do anything after she accepted President Rodrigo Duterte’s offer for her to be a “drug czar”.

“I did not waste time. I immediately had a meeting with the ICAD and different agencies. I consulted different sectors, we went to the communities, we met with LGUs (local government units) and we visited the rehabilitation centers,” she said.

“Mr. President, I did not ask for this position but I took seriously the job you have given,” she said.

Robredo said those who do not want her to succeed teamed up to attack her.

“The attacks started. The criticisms were continuous. They said I’m weak in terms of crimes. I should not meddle with the police,” she said.

“If our aim is just the same, why don’t we work together?” she said.

Robredo questioned the administration if they are serious in their campaign.

“Are you not serious in your fight or there is a conflict of interest? When I accepted this job I asked you, ‘Are you ready for me?’. Now, I ask, what are you so afraid of? Are you afraid that I might discover? What are you afraid that the people might find out,?” she said.

Robredo reminded the administration that illegal drugs and drug lords are enemies of the state.

“What the people ask is a government who is a real champion on illegal drugs. Remember, illegal drugs and drug lords are the real enemies, not me and especially not the people,” she said.

Robredo said she will give a report to the public on her two weeks as ICAD co-chairperson.

“In the coming days, I will give a report to the public. I will inform you what I found out and what are my recommendations. Rest assured, even if I’m removed from the position, they cannot remove my determination. Determination to end the killings, make those responsible accountable and to win the campaign on illegal drugs,” said Robredo.

“If they think this is the end, I’m just only starting,” she added.

On Sunday, Duterte fired Robredo as ICAD co-chair after she has not presented any new program since accepting the post last November 6.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Robredo committed “missteps” for meeting with the members of the United Nations and the United States Embassy, and also asking confidential documents.

Duterte removed Robredo a day after he apologized for believing in “fake news”.

Duterte has repeatedly said that he does not trust the Robredo.

“There can never be a trust that can be nurtured between the two of us for the simple reason that Leni Robredo is with the opposition, I’m on the opposite (side),” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS