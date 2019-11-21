President Rodrigo Duterte has created a technical working group for the establishment of a military camp in Kapantaran, Marawi City.

Memorandum Order No. 41, which Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed by authority of the President on November 15, said the TWG was formed, with representatives from the six agencies.

The government agencies include the Department of National Defense; Office of the Executive Secretary; Department of Environment and Natural Resources; Land Registration Authority; Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development; and Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Among the powers and functions of the TWG include to conduct census for the identification of those who will be affected by the establishment of the military camp; and to consider the institution of three detachments composed of three battalions dispersed at the boundaries between Marawi and its contiguous municipalities.

The TWG will also conduct a resurvey of the area to reestablish the metes and bounds of the proposed military camp and to ascertain the status of ownership and possession of the lands proposed to be included in the military camp.

It will also expedite the titling and registration of the affected parcels of land, without prejudice to private rights, upon final determination that they will form part of the military camp, and to assist in the resettlement of the individuals and families which may be displaced from their residence and communities as a result of the acquisition of lands for the military camp.

The Order shall take effect immediately. Celerina Monte/DMS