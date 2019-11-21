President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Wednesday judges from issuing temporary restraining order on his order to stop the importation of e-cigarette products and to arrest anyone caught vaping in public places.

In a speech during the 80th anniversary of the Department of National Defense in Quezon City, Duterte said he just wants to protect the youth.

"Judges, I know that you can determine whether a vaping is good or not. But unfortunately, also your indolence does not inspire confidence. It takes you too long to decide and so do not interfere in this," he said.

"Judges, I warn you, do not issue restraining orders to the Customs, to the Coast Guard. I will not obey your order because of the peculiar situation this country finds," he added.

He said vaping, which is substitute for cigarette, is "being used by the youth of this country with gusto not realizing the dangers. And we can understand their youthful negligence."

"And I immediately ordered last night to confiscate and arrest people vaping in public places. Meaning to say, the safest way to do it is in your house. But if you are not that stupid, when you do that, you contaminate all including your children in the family. And that is why in public places I told them to arrest," he said.

Duterte said there is a law which says one could not distribute toxic materials in public places.

But he added that he would later issue an executive order.

Duterte said he would be responsible for his action, similar to his war on drugs.

He noted that e-cigarettes have chemicals not known to the public.

The Department of Health earlier reported the first case of a teenager who got sick because of vaping. Celerina Monte/DMS