President Rodrigo Duterte would fire Vice President Leni Robredo as co-chair of the government's anti-drug body if she would reveal classified information with foreign personalities and entities, Malacanang said on Sunday.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, the President's warning came after Robredo, co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD), has requested to access classified data and information, including about the funding, on the war against illegal drugs.

He also cited Robredo's invitation to United Nations personalities who have described the country as a "murderous country" and who have called for the arrest of the President.

"Even the prosecutor of the rejected Rome Statute ICC (International Criminal Court) that has no jurisdiction over the country has been welcomed by the Anti-illegal Drug Czar," said Panelo.

Robredo has also asked for a copy of the list of the country's top drug suspects.

Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel, explained in a statement that disclosing "state secrets" to foreign individuals and entities would bring harm to the state's security and the "welfare of Filipino people."

He added that revealing these information is considered as a crime and is punishable under the Article 229 or "Revelation of secrets by an officer" of the Revised Penal Code. The penalties include "perpetual special disqualification from office," he said.

"She may not realize it but she could be treading on dangerous grounds. It could be an overreach of the granted authority hence the reminder," said Panelo.

Panelo, meanwhile, debunked claims that Duterte's warning strengthened suspicions that Robredo's appointment was just a trap. Some also speculated that Duterte was preventing Robredo to fulfill her mandate as ICAD co-chair.

"Such speculations are unfounded as they are unproductive as well. The President is merely reminding VP Leni of the imperatives as well as the limits of her appointment lest she transgresses it," he clarified.

"Not only is it within the President's discretion, but it is his constitutional duty not only to enforce all the laws but to ensure that all his alter egos, including a co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, are performing their respective functions within the scope and ambit of the law," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS