An active policeman who was allegedly the gunman in the killing of a radio broadcaster in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental has surrendered to authorities, a Palace official said on Friday.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Presidential Task Force on Media Security Executive Director Joel Egco said Patrolman Roger Rubio, an active personnel of the Negros Oriental Provincial Mobile Force Company, surrendered to his superior in the evening of November 13.

Rubio was one of the suspects in the killing of Dindo Generoso, a broadcaster in 96.7 Bai Radio, on November 7.

"We are pleased to announce that Rubio is now in government custody, caving in to mounting pressure due to an intensified manhunt," Egco said.

Rubio, who is facing murder charge, was identified based on the information gathered from the cellular phone of another suspect Teddy Salaw, who was immediately arrested after the incident.

The other suspect who was nabbed earlier was Glenn Corsame, a retired police officer.

Egco said the motive of the killing was yet to be determined.

But he added the murder could be "either politics or work related or both."

Armed men ambushed Generoso in Barangay Piapi, Dumaguete City while on his way to work on November 7. Celerina Monte/DMS