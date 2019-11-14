Thirteen fishermen were missing after their boat sunk in West Philippine Sea near a week ago.

Capt. Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, said this was reported by Angelito Epetito Jr., one of the crew members of FFB Three Sister, that sunk near the Recto Bank last Thursday.

Balilo said Epetito was floating at the sea using a container when he was rescued by the crews of FFB Joseph “approximately 30 nautical miles southeast off BDM” (Bajo de Masinloc).

“According to the rescued fisherman, FFB Three Sister sunk after it encountered strong winds and big waves due to Tropical Cyclone Quiel on November 7, 2019 around 3 am at more or less 70 nautical miles from Recto Bank,” he said.

“He (Epetito) added he was separated from 13 fellow fishermen due to strong wind and big waves and he was not able to regroup with his companions,” Balilo noted.

The FFB Three Sister was heading to their homeport at Brgy. Sisiman, Mariveles, Bataan when the incident happened.

Balilo said the PCG deployed BRP Tubbataha (MRRV 4401) from Manila and BRP Capones (MRRV 4404) from Subic to conduct search and rescue operation for the missing fishermen. Robina Asido/DMS