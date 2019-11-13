The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Tuesday said it is possible to lift martial law in Mindanao as peace and order in the area is under control and continues to show stability.

“The peace and order situation in the entire Mindanao are very good and we are just waiting for December so that we can give our official recommendation,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, in an interview with reporters at Camp Crame.

“Right now, we can see that we can lift martial law in Mindanao,” he added.

Asked on possible martial law extension on selected areas, Banac said the security cluster is still discussing this.

“It is possible that some areas in Mindanao will be under martial law. We will look into the situation by December by this year,” he said.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana who said he is no longer inclined to recommend another extension of martial law implementation in Mindanao.

Martial law in Mindanao, which was declared by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017 after the Abu Sayyaf-Maute Group laid siege to Marawi, will expire by December 31, 2019. Ella Dionisio/DMS