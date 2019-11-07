The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday said there is no crackdown against militant groups after the arrest of more than 50 of their members in separate operations nationwide.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in an interview the implementation of search warrants by the police is legal.

"This is normal law enforcement operations. This is what they do all the time," he said.

"There is no crackdown like a new campaign which focused against them. This is just (implementation) of search warrant by a court," he added.

Malaya said it is normal for authorities to monitor militant groups.

"It's a job of the police to monitor (them). That's why police have intelligence group, it's their job to monitor communist groups because remember these groups is out to overthrow the government," he said.

Last week, around 55 members of militant groups were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and explosives in Bacolod City and two in the City of Manila.

On Tuesday, two more members were arrested in Manila.

Meanwhile, Malaya confirmed that Interior Secretary Eduardo Año "temporary suspended" anti- insurgency efforts in North Cotabato and Davao del Sur, Mindanao due to recent earthquake incidents.

"Only on those two areas are we implementing a suspension of the anti-insurgency operations," he said.

"What we want is all the assets of the government is focus on recovery, rehabilitation and delivery of relief goods to our stricken countrymen," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS