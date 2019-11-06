The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday said cops from Metro Manila were not demoralized over the transfer of around 143 policemen from Central Visayas.

In a press briefing, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said there are cops who want to be assigned in Metro Manila and took the opportunity.

“It’s just a normal transfer. They want to come here which was approved,” said the acting NCRPO director.

Sinas said Police Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr., who was Manila Police District director, took 45 cops which he believes that could help him in the Calabarzon region.

“So if you equate that, even (Brigadier) General (Rolando) Anduyan may also request for his men we can always give him. We are just balancing,” Sinas explained.

“There is no demoralization. Why they will be demoralized? If it were me, I will be glad there are a lot of cops,” he added.

Danao and Anduyan were directors of the Manila Police District and the Northern Police District before they were reassigned.

Sinas said he only brought his intel chief from Central Visayas.

“All the district (directors) remain, they were only replaced because that is what the OIC PNP wants. All the chiefs of police remains. I did not replace anyone unless they were asked by their commanders,” he said.

“There is no such thing as indispensable. All of us can be replaced, even me,” he added.

Sinas said some cops told him their interest in leaving the NCRPO.

“Some of them joined EOD (Explosive Ordinance Division) K9. There were more than 50 assigned there which we don’t object,” he said.

Sinas said he removed the members of the regional mobile force battalion assigned at train stations.

“The ones who should guard there are the local and not the mobile force,” he said.

“I already recalled around 400 mobile force (officers) in the stations,” he added.

Sinas said the local (police) file cases on people committing crimes at public stations.

Sinas said he started recalling the regional mobile force battalion Tuesday. They will be replaced by district or city police officers, said Sinas. Ella Dionisio/DMS