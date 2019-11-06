Malacanang said on Tuesday low inflation in October should be good news to all Filipinos, including the critics of President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, inflation further eased at 0.8 percent in October, lowest since May 2016.

"This should be good news to all Filipinos, especially to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's doubters or cynics unless they see it otherwise, which would then reveal that what they are solely interested in is for this Administration to fail," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

He said bringing a comfortable life for all Filipinos, including taming inflation, is one of the "foremost" socioeconomic goal of the Duterte administration.

"This positive development is a testament that PRRD’s strong political will, together with his economic team’s sound and working macroeconomic policies and measures, contributed to the downward trend of prices and goods," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

He said the government would not let its guard down in monitoring the prices of basic commodities, especially now that Christmas season is approaching. Celerina Monte/DMS