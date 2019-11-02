The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said the observation of the All Saints Day was "generally peaceful".

In a statement, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said peace and order nationwide remains normal.

“The PNP finds the situation to be generally peaceful and orderly nationwide," the PNP spokesman said.

"As night time falls, the PNP maintains its alertness, vigilance, and deployment, ready to respond to any call for assistance and prevent any occurrence of crime," he added.

The PNP recorded a total of 1,549, 759 went to different cemeteries in Metro Manila.

According to the Manila Police District, as of 6 pm, they recorded around 1,120, 761 visitors.

As of 4 pm, Southern Police District recorded 149, 840 visitors; Nothern Police District with 103, 958; Quezon City Police District with 93, 010; and Eastern Police District recorded 82, 190.

After the clearing operation inside the Manila North Cemetery, people managed to enter and exit more smoothly compared to previous years.

But, few small stores and residents remained inside. Also, people were still throwing their trash everywhere despite trash cans placed by the local government.

NCRPO acting chief, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, said they are well prepared for Undas and very happy everything is in order.

“We appeal to the public to maintain the good atmosphere of the Undas 2019,” Sinas said in a press briefing.

Meanwhile, based on PNP's data, they confiscated a total of 1,117 bladed weapons, 295 alcoholic drinks, 27 gambling items, and 22 videoke sets. Ella Dionisio/DMS