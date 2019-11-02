Around 55 alleged members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA), ten of whom considered high-value targets were arrested in simultaneous operation Thursday in Bacolod City.

The Philippine National Police- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP- CIDG) said the Regional Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict 6 (RTFELCAC 6) simultaneously implemented search warrants for Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Law at Barangays 33, Bata, and Taculing in Bacolod City around 5:45 pm last Thursday.

This resulted in the arrest of 40 members of Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros, Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor (KR-NCBS) and 15 new recruits, of whom 14 were minors from Negros Occidental.

Authorities said the recruits are undergoing combat related training and indoctrination.

The 10 alleged high-value targets were John Milton Lozande, Noli Lazera Rosales, Proceso Quiatchon, Albert Delacerna, Mary Anne Krueger alias Mary Anne DeLa Concepcion, Romulo Bito-on, Amaylin Chin-chin Bito-on, Diego Malacad, Danilo Tabura and Roberto Lachica.

All arrested members were brought at the CIDG- Provincial Field Unit for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges while the minors were turned over to the City Social and Welfare Development Office in Bacolod City.

Recovered were 32 assorted firearms, three fragmentation grenade, two 40mm grenade launcher and assorted live ammunition.

It was also reported that the premises are being used for training and indoctrination of minors for illegal activities.

Human rights group Karapatan condemned the arrest, calling it illegal, but the CIDG claimed the implementation of search warrants was legal. Ella Dionisio/DMS