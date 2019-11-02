President Rodrigo Duterte joined on Friday Filipinos in the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

In his message, Duterte expressed hope that this year's observance inspires the Filipinos to "strengthen" their faith and "uphold" the traditions "as we deepen our bonds as a nation."

"In these days of remembrance, we honor our dearly departed loved ones by praying for the eternal repose of their souls and cherishing fond memories of the time they spent with us. We also remember the remarkable lives of our saints who continue to guide us in our daily lives," he said.

Duterte urged the Filipinos to dedicate their time, skills, and knowledge "so we may make a positive and meaningful impact on our society while we pursue meaningful goals for our people and country."

Duterte visited Thursday night the grave of his parents at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Davao City before leaving Friday night for Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. Celerina Monte/DMS