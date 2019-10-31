The death toll due to the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that rocked the province of North Cotabato on Tuesday rose to at least five, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday morning.

The NDRRMC has recorded two more deaths in Tulunan, North Cotabato and Magsaysay in Davao del Sur. Two were reported missing due to a landslide in Magsaysay.

They were identified as Marichelle Moria, 23, who died after being hit by falling debris in Brgy. Banayal, Tulunan, North Cotabato and Jesriel Pabra, 15, who died due a wall that collapsed in Kasuga National High School in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

The number of injured victims also rose to 394.

The report also shows that a total of 133 infrastructure within the affected regions were damaged because of the tremor.

These are 94 schools, 11 health facilities, seven other public structures, one place of worship and 20 private and commercial establishments.

The NDRRMC said a total of 1,681 families or 8,405 individuals affected by the quake in three barangays in Soccsksargen

Among these affected population 705 families or 3,505 persons are at the evacuation center.

A total of 31 cities and municipalities in the affected regions suspended classes. Robina Asido/DMS