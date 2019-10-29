President Rodrigo Duterte dared on Monday Vice President Leni Robredo to be the "anti-drug czar" for six months after she criticized anew the administration's bloody war on illegal drugs.

In a speech during the oath taking of some newly-appointed government officials in Malacañang, Duterte initially said he would "surrender" his "powers to enforce the law" to Robredo.

"As a matter of fact, I am sending a letter to her through (Executive) Secretary (Salvador) Mediadea. I will surrender my powers to enforce the law. I will give it to the Vice President. I will give it to her for six months. Let's see what will happen. I won't meddle. Do you want it? You're brighter than me. Okay, try it," he said.

But in an ambush interview after the event, Duterte clarified that he would not surrender any power to Robredo.

"I do not surrender anything. I said if she wants, I can commission her to be the drug czar," he said.

In a recent interview by Reuters to Robredo, the Vice President has urged the administration to reassess the war on drugs, noting that many have already been killed and yet the number of drug users continues to increase.

She indicated that the government's war on drugs was a failure.

"She (Robredo) has many complaints there outside, she said you have to redirect your - or whatever...now, since you're more knowledgeable than me, I'll hand in you full powers on drugs. I’ll give you six months. Let's see if you can do it," Duterte said.

"I’m ready to give you, to concede to you powers that would cover all drug --- anti-drug activities by the government... I’ll give her a clean slate so that she will know how easy it is to control drugs," said Duterte, apparently in sarcasm.

In the event Robredo would reject his offer, asked if he would urge the Vice President to shut up from criticizing the government's campaign against illegal drugs, the President said, "No, because this a democracy. Nobody but nobody can order anybody to shut up." Celerina Monte/DMS