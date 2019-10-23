President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Vice Admiral Joel Garcia as the new commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard ( PCG).

In a statement on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Garcia's appointment paper was signed on October 21.

Garcia will assume the new post on October 24 when Admiral Elson Hemogino bows out of the Coast Guard service.

"We are confident that the incoming commandant, a man of vast knowledge, competence and integrity, would continue to lead and advance the PCG to greater heights," Panelo said.

Garcia is the current PCG deputy commandant for administration.

When he assumes his new post, he will be the 28th commandant of the PCG. Celerina Monte/DMS