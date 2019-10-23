President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to cut short his trip to Japan due to "unbearable" pain he has been experiencing on his spinal column near pelvic, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

The pain was attributed to his fall from a motorcycle ride inside the Presidential Security Group compound in Malacanang last Wednesday, October 16, said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement from Tokyo.

"The Palace, however, confirms that the President has attended enthronement rites earlier today, albeit carrying a cane to assist him in his walk," he said.

Duterte arrived in Tokyo early Tuesday for the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio accompanying the President would represent him in the Emperor's banquet at the Imperial Palace, Panelo said.

Duterte, who is set to return to the country on Tuesday night, will consult his neurologist on Wednesday.

Despite the unbearable pain Duterte has been experiencing, Panelo assured that there was nothing to worry.

"While this was unforeseeable, the public can rest assured that there is nothing to worry as regards the physical health and condition of the President as he gives serious priority thereto in actively serving our country," he said.

When Duterte fell from the motorcycle last week, Panelo said the President did not need to undergo medical procedure. Celerina Monte/DMS