President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed on Tuesday that he could feel the "pain" near his pelvic region after his motorcycle fall last week.

He shared what he felt during a Facebook Live post while inside a vehicle that apparently brought him and Senator Christopher "Bong" Go to the airport in Japan.

Duterte shared that several days ago he fell from a motorcycle.

"When you ride a motorcycle, once or twice in your life you will really experience how to fall. All those riding on a motorcycle really fall like me," he said.

But in his case, Duterte said he could feel the pain.

"It's near where I wear my belt, three inches, it's a bit painful," he said, adding that he felt the pain when he was brushing his teeth after waking up Tuesday morning.

Duterte attended the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo.

But he had to cut short his trip and decided to return to the Philippines Tuesday night because of the pain he has been experiencing.

He was supposed to be back on Thursday.

Go, who used his FB page when Duterte went on live, showed Duterte was looking at the pictures of his "favorite" brand of motorcycle.

Despite the accident last week, he said Duterte mentioned that he would not stop from riding a motorcycle. Celerina Monte/DMS