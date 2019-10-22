The Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) on Monday expressed its condolences with the family of former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel Jr, who passed away last Sunday.

Pimentel passed away at the age of 85 due to lymphoma and pneumonia.

Pimentel, an active opposition leader during martial law, worked with CARMMA in divulging and resisting the alleged plan of the family to revise Philippine history.

"Even though President Duterte is a PDP-Laban partymate, Sen. Nene staunchly stood with CARMMA in protesting President Duterte's decree allowing the burial of Marcos' remain in the Libingan ng mga Bayani," CARMMA said in a statement on Monday.

The organization also honored Pimentel 's stand on working in public office for service not for self enrichment.

"In memory of Sen. Nene Pimentel’s legacy of bravery, service, patriotism and commitment to and respect for human rights and national sovereignty, CARMMA pledges to continue the fight against the suppression of civil liberties and basic freedoms, against a return of the Marcoses to power, against the revisionism of the history of our people's fight against the Marcos' dictatorship and in pursuing a vision of a government that truly serves the people," the statement read. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS