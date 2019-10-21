The Palace on Sunday expressed its condolences following the demise of ex-Senate President Aquilino Pimentel Jr.

"Today is a sad day for the nation. The Palace joins the Filipino people in mourning the demise of former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel, Jr. and expressing condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues and friends," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

"Our people thank former Senator Pimentel for his long, fearless and principled track record of public service. He would forever be etched in our history as a giant among his peers who championed democracy and electoral reform and a visionary who espoused devolution of powers and strong local governance," he added.

The Palace also conveyed its appreciation to Pimentel for leading the creation of the Local Government Code. He was also among the Consultative Committee tasked by President Rodrigo Duterte to review the 1987 Constitution.

"As we pay tribute and honor to this respected and courageous statesman, we fervently pray for the Almighty to grant Senator Nene eternal repose. May the perpetual light shine upon him," Panelo added.

Pimentel passed away Sunday morning at 85 due to complications from lymphoma and pneumonia. Cristina Eloisa Baclig./DMS