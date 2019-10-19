President Rodrigo Duterte is set to join other world leaders in witnessing the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito next week.

In a text message to Manila Shimbun, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, former special presidential aide, said Duterte will leave on Monday night for Tokyo.

"Yes, Monday night," he said when asked if Duterte would attend the enthronement ceremony and when he would leave for Japan.

Duterte earlier said it was his personal sentiment he should be present when the new Emperor proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne on October 22.

He said Japan is one of the countries providing support to the Philippines.

Unlike in his other official foreign trips, Duterte has said he would bring a "lean" delegation if he would push with the trip to Japan.

Succeeding his father Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who abdicated on April 30, Emperor Naruhito assumed the Imperial throne on May 1, which signalled the Reiwa era.

Duterte's last trip to Japan was in May this year where he attended The Nikkei Forum.

Over 190 leaders from different countries and international organizations were invited in the historic Japan event. Celerina Monte/DMS