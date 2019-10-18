Maynilad Water Services Inc. said Thursday it will implement daily water service interruption for its west zone concession areas due to decreasing water level in Angat and Ipo dams.

Maynilad did not say the interruption will start.

Sixteen cities under Maynilad's concession areas will experience rotational water service interruption.

Among the affected cities are Bacoor, Bulacan, Caloocan, Imus, Kawit, Las Pinas, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Muntinlupa, Noveleta, Paranaque, Pasay, Quezon City, Rosario, and Valenzuela.

As of Thursday morning, the water level in Angat Dam was at 187.49 meters. It lost 0.04 meters overnight. Ipo Dam was at 100.69 meters, 0.07 meters below its water level.

Maynilad explained that raw water allocation for their concession areas was limited to 40 cubic meters per second compared to the normal 48 cubic meters per second.

"Because the raw water allocation will remain at 40 cubic meters per second, there is a lack in the water supply in Maynilad's treatment facilities," it said in a social media announcement.

"If the volume of water entering the treatment facilities will increase, it is possible that the duration of service interruption might get shorter. However, if the volume of raw water continues to decrease, the scheduled interruption will push through," it added.

Maynilad urged the public to save and store water. The company said the duration of the interruption will depend on how much rain fall into the Angat and Ipo watersheds.

Consumers can view the complete list of areas affected by the interruption at Maynilad's official Facebook page (@MayniladWater or Maynilad Water Services, Inc.). Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS