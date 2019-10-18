Indian President Ram Nath Kovint arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday for a five-day state visit to the Philippines.

He was accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovint.

The 74-year-old Kovint arrived onboard Air India chartered flight at 4:19 pm at the NAIA Terminal 1.

He was met by officials, led by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Jaideep Mazumdar.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, Kovint will be meeting on Friday with President Rodrigo Duterte for bilateral talks.

India and the Philippines are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Kovint will meet with members of the Indian community as well as the Filipino beneficiaries of the Makati City-based Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, Inc., a non-government organization that gives free prosthetic limbs developed in India?known as the Jaipur foot?to amputees.

Kovint was elected president in July 2017. He was the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the leading party in India's ruling coalition government. DMS