The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said they understand the "disappointment" of President Rodrigo Duterte and this will serve as a challenge for them to change.

"We understand the disappointment of our President towards the PNP. As our Commander-in-chief we look at his pronouncements as a challenge for the whole organization," Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, told reporters.

Banac made the statement after a news report said Duterte during their latest command conference expressed disappointment at PNP following "drug recycling" and "ninja cops" controversy.

The former PNP chief, Police General Oscar Albayalde is being accused of involvement in the issue.

Banac assured the public they will continue serving the public. "And our intensified campaign against crime, drugs and rogue cops will continue, he added.

Banac said Albayalde was not mentioned during the command conference as Duterte is referring to the whole organization.

In a radio interview, the officer-in-charge of PNP, Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa said the statement of the president will be a challenge under his leadership.

Gamboa attended last meeting with Duterte after Albayalde relinquished from his post on Monday.

"I should do something about the impression of the president. It should taken upon me. There should be an initiative on what to do and I'm preparing that," said Gamboa.

Gamboa said he will be holding an evaluative conference on the weekend and another command conference with all PNP commanders next Wednesday.

"We will take it day-by-day because the job of the OIC of PNP is also difficult but rest assured I will do whatever I can," he said.

Banac said during the command conference, Duterte did not mention who will possibly replace Albayalde.

"Let's wait for now and we are assured that before October 29, the next PNP chief will be named," he said.

Instead of the PNP, it was Interior Secretary Eduardo Año who will give the recommendation to Duterte.

The change of command for the next PNP chief is scheduled on October 29. Ella Dionisio/DMS