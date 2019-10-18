President Rodrigo Duterte figured in a motorcycle accident Wednesday night, but Malacanang said there was nothing to be worried about.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, quoting Duterte's common law wife, Cielito "Honeylet" Avancena, said Duterte fell from the motorcycle after he parked it inside the compound of the Presidential Security Group where his official residence in Malacanang is also located.

"I would like to assure the nation that the President is safe, in good hands and in good health. There was an accident. We confirm that last night he rode on his motorcycle but after he parked his motorcycle, his shoes were stuck. He was trying to reach for it, he fell," he said.

As a result, Panelo said Duterte had a minor injury, particularly light bruises and slight scratches, to his elbow and knee.

Apparently, Panelo said there was no need to bring Duterte to the hospital, otherwise, Avancena would have told him.

He said Duterte's recovery entails no major medical procedure.

In a separate text message to reporters, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Duterte's former close aide, said Duterte's hips were aching.

According to PSG Commander Brigadier General Jose Niembra, Duterte initially used a three-wheel motorcycle and one of its tires hit a rock.

Then Duterte later rode a two-wheel motorcycle and when it was parked, that was when his shoes were pinned. But the PSG members were able to immediately assist him when he fell.

Panelo said that so far, Duterte has not yet cancelled his speaking engagement before some businessmen in an event in Manila later in the afternoon.

Even when Duterte was still mayor of Davao City, he was fond of riding a motorcycle.

He figured in a motorcycle accident resulting to his severe spinal injury before. Duterte had admitted that he had to take fentanyl to relieve the pain. Celerina Monte/DMS