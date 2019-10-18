At least five people died while at least 53 were injured after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the province of North Cotabato on Wednesday night.

In a report issued on Thursday morning, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said some of the fatalities at the municipality of Magsaysay in Davao del Sur.

Mark Timbal, Office of Civil Defense ( OCD) spokesman, said two died in a landslide in the area.

In a report, the regional OCD recorded another fatality hit by debris of a wall that collapsed in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

Twenty-one were injured and brought to the Digos City Provincial Hospital.

Timbal said another died due to a wall that collapsed in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao.

OCD 12 spokesperson Joriemae Balmediano said one died after suffering from cardiac arrest due to earthquake in M'lang, Cotabato.

Balmediano said a total of 32 were injured in North Cotabato.

She said three of the injured were in 'Mlang, three others in Kidapawan, 21 in Makilala, four in Talunan and one in President Roxas.

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of 29 infrastructure damaged because of the earthquake in southern and southeastern Mindanao.

Among those damaged in southeastern Mindanao include 10 houses, three schools and a municipal hall in Magsaysay, and a school in Digos City all in Davao del Sur.

In southern Mindanao, a fire damaged Gaisano Mall while cracks on wall and shattered glasses were monitored at Veranza Mall all in General Santos City.

Other establishments in Cotabato province like the Sanguniang Bayan Building and Hospital in M'lang, a fire station in Makilala, a mall in Koronadal City, houses in Magpet and another hospital in Carmen have sustained cracks on the wall.

Classes and work in a total of 22 areas in southern Mindanao were suspended Thursday. Robina Asido/DMS