Malacañang acknowledged on Tuesday it could be difficult to solve the traffic woes in Metro Manila under the Duterte administration despite the "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program of the government.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, citing the experts, said it could take "15 to 20 years" to address the traffic congestion in the metropolis.

"But what is important is that the government is doing something. It's not only sitting there and not doing anything," he said.

Given the ''Build, Build, Build'' program of the government, asked if the public could feel at least some improvement on the traffic situation under the current administration, Panelo said, "Isn't it the President (Rodrigo Duterte) said insofar as the traffic (problem) is concerned, his term might already be finished but that (problem) is not yet resolved because infrustructure is really needed."

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary general Renato Reyes Jr. has criticized the government's ''Build, Build, Build'' program, saying it is not enough.

But Panelo said before making any conclusion, Reyes should have inquired from various departments regarding their infrastructure plans.

"And then if there's no response, that's the time he criticize. Until such time, give the benefit of the doubt to these departments that they have a comprehensive plan," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS