Malacanang congratulated on Monday Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio for her victory in the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Russia.

Petecio defeated Russia’s Liudmila Vorontsova by split decision to win the featherweight division.

“The Palace congratulates Filipino boxer Nesthy Petecio for winning the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships yesterday,” said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

He said the Filipino people are one in rejoicing Petecio's triumph after winning against her Russian opponent.

"Indeed, it was a proud moment for Nesthy and the Philippines," Panelo added.

“We expect Nesthy to shine even more in the coming Southeast Asian Games to be held in Manila next month as she carries the flag with full pride and honor in front of her countrymen. Mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino!” he said. Celerina Monte/DMS