Lt Col. Cirilito Sobejana, head of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command, wants martial law extended in selective areas in southern Philippines.

"I don't recommend ( martial law extended in ) the whole of Mindanao, maybe only in areas where see that we still have problems in terms of security. In terms of delivery of services, because as part of our mandate with the implementation, declaration of martial law that is our mandate to monitor the performances of local government officials, from the governor down to barangay captain," he said.

Sobejana said based on his assessment the area of Dipolog, Tacurong and Sultan Kudarat were among places where martial law can be lifted.

"Within my area of responsibility like Dipolog which is relatively peaceful, Sultan Kudarat, Tacurong, there areas that (martial law implementation) is no longer needed," he said.

On the other hand, Sobejana said martial law is still needed in areas under the Bangsamoro Autononous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

"Basically, BARMM we still need it... but by December we will submit our security assessment all the units here, all the two area command, the east and Wesmincom, I just don't with the Eastmincom ( Eastern Mindanao Command) but on my part as Wesmincom ( chief) that is my recommendation," he said.

Sobejana said martial law is still needed in areas under the BARMM because of the presence of threat groups like the Abu Sayyaf, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and remnants of Maute/ISIS Group.

Areas under BARMM are the provinces of Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Lanao del Sur, and Basilan, and cities of Marawi and Lamitan, it also includes Cotabato City and 63 villages in North Cotabato.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Mindanao under martial law in May 2017 after the terrorist ISIS-Maute group occupied Marawi City.

Martial law remains in effect in southern Philippines until end of this year. Robina Asido/DMS