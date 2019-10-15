Police General Oscar Albayalde on Monday told police officers to “carry on” with their service to the Filipinos as he stepped down as the chief of the Philippine National Police ( PNP).

During Monday’s flag raising ceremony, Albayalde disclosed meeting Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano over the weekend to discuss recent events, including the Senate investigation on the “ninja cops” which is being implicated to him.

“After careful thought and deliberation, I have come to the decision to relinquish my post as Chief, PNP effective today,” he said.

Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, police spokesperson said Albayalde will be on non-duty status until his retirement.

The non-duty status is usually availed of by any retiring for him to prepare the documents, such as clearances that are to be prepared because officers are assigned in different units so there is a necessity to give them ample time to prepare.

Albayalde said he submitted his letter of intent to the secretary which he accepted and favorably endorsed to the president.

He said this move will “pave the way” for the appointment of his successor as he will reach his compulsory retirement on November 8.

He reiterated his stand in the Senate, saying no case was filed against him.

“Records will show that I was not included in the validation conducted by the Regional Intelligence Division 3 and the Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit 3 on the alleged irregularities on the conduct of the buy-bust operation,” said Albayalde.

“Because of the alleged irregularities criminal proceedings were instituted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group before the Department of Justice on May 12, 2014 against those allegedly involved. I was not among the named as respondents,” he added.

Albayalde said because of the incident, when he was provincial director of Pampanga Provincial Police Office, he was placed on floating status at the Regional Personnel and Holding Unit at PRO 3 for eight months.

He said no protest was made when he was appointed as director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and as chief of PNP.

“In light of those circumstances, the charges before the Senate and the testimonies given were apparently inspired by the publicity which has accompanied the Senate investigation,” said Albayalde.

Albayalde thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for his trust and confidence “for giving me the opportunity to lead the Philippine National Police and serve the Filipino people.''

''In my one year and six months as Chief, PNP, I have served my country well,” he said.

He also thanked people for their support and cooperation as well as the police officers for their hard work, loyalty, and dedication to the service “and for helping me face the challenges and achieve the objective I set forth during my term as Chief, PNP.''

''My last command as your Chief, PNP, is for you to carry on in the service of our fellow Filipinos so that all of us may live and work in peace. Do not let these challenges demoralize or stray you from your path,” Albayalde said.

“And above all, I thank God Almighty for this once in a lifetime opportunity to have led as the 22nd Chief of the Philippine National Police,” he added.

Last week, Albayalde denied sending his resignation letter to Ano. According to him, the DILG Secretary assured him he will finish his term.

“It is really General Albayalde’s personal decision to step down from his post,” Banac told reporters.

Banac said the general is fixing his things and will spend more time with his family while waiting for his retirement.

Since last week, it was rumored that he will be quitting following the Senate hearing on so-called ninja cops were former police generals claimed he was involved in the controversial 2013 Pampanga drug raid.

According to the ex-generals, Albayalde “benefited” from the illegal drug raid where the 13 cops under him did not properly report the amount of illegal drugs they confiscated which allegedly they “recycled” and allowing a certain drug lord to escaped after paying the cops P50 million. Ella Dionisio/DMS