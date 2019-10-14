The national road clearing program is now a continuous program of the government and the Department of the Interior and Local Government will conduct quarterly validation of road clearing efforts of all Local Government Units starting this December.

DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that the challenge now to LGUs is to sustain the gains they achieved all year-round and for those in the medium and low compliance category to improve on their performance.

“The President congratulated the DILG and all LGUs who actively participated in the road clearing operations and directed Secretary Año to continue with the program until the end of his term,” he said.

Malaya said that while there was more to be done, “the President was very satisfied and he commended the DILG under Secretary Año and the LGUs with resounding applause from him and all Cabinet members during the Cabinet meeting last Friday.”

Based on the validation reports from 1,246 LGUs, 6,899 roads all over the country were cleared of all types of obstruction with 328 LGUs getting high compliance rating, 497 LGUs got medium compliance rating, 323 got low compliance rating and 97 LGUs got failing marks.

He said that a new Memorandum Circular will be issued by the DILG to all LGUs about the continuation of the program and the quarterly validation. The DILG will also direct its field officers to assess the performance of their respective LGUs and advise them of how they can sustain and improve their performance.

“So, our advice to all LGUs is not to let their guard down, maintain and sustain what they have accomplished, continue with their road clearing operations, otherwise they will join the 97 LGUs that have been issued show cause orders by Secretary Año,” he said.

Of the 97 issued show cause orders: 11 are from Region 1, 1 from Region 2, 1 from Region 3, 7 from Region IV-B, 10 from Region 5, 1 from Region 6, 12 from Region 7, 9 from Region 8, 18 from Region 9, 13 from Region 10, 3 from Region 11, 3 from Region 12, 4 from Region 13, and 4 from CAR. Reports from BARMM and Region IV-A are still forthcoming.

Malaya also said that aside from LGUs, they have also been working with other government agencies and private companies in compliance with the President’s directive.

“To help decongest traffic during road accidents, DILG Usec Bernardo Florece is working with the MMDA, Insurance Commission, LTO and the PNP for the use of the accident investigation report as an alternative to the Police Report in minor accidents. The DENR has also issued a Department Order that the issuance of cutting permits for trees obstructing roads should be released within 3 days if said request is in order,” he said.

On electric posts left over from road widening projects, the DILG is currently in talks with the DPWH, Meralco and electric cooperatives for the immediate transfer of these posts to the sidewalk. “Usec Florece is also working with Meralco, PLDT, Globe and other utility companies for the use of a common-post system to reduce the number of posts on the sidewalk. All utility companies have agreed in principle and a working group has been created to work out the details,” he said. DMS