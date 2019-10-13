Presidential Communication Secretary Martin Andanar ordered an investigation into the ambush of broadcaster and Davao del Norte public information officer Paterno Lucero Pacquiao on Friday morning.

“We are enjoining the authorities in Davao del Norte to closely investigate the shooting of broadcaster and provincial public information officer Pat Lucero Pacquiao last October 11 and to quickly look for the suspects who committed the crime,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

“As co-chair of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, I have ordered a special investigation to build a solid case, and eventually attain justice for Mr. Pacquiao. We will closely monitor this development, and we are prepared to give necessary legal assistance,” he added.

Andanar said “the PCOO condemns any act that threatens the well-being of media practitioners simply for doing their job of informing the public.”

“Our office is dedicated to creating an environment that fosters press freedom and where the media can work free of harm. We hope for Mr. Pacquiao's quick recovery and the speedy resolution of the incident,” he said.

“Moving forward, we in the (Presidential Task Force on Media Safety) PTFoMS will ensure the protection of the life, liberty, and security of all media workers in the Philippines,” he added.

According to Tagum City Police Station Officer in Charge, Police Lt. Col. Ariel Acala, Pacquiao was on his car while on his way home from the radio station when he was fired upon by a suspect at the vicinity of Purok White Dove, Brgy. Visayan, Tagum City around 8:06 am.

Initial report said suspect fled using a single motorcycle after the shooting incident.

Acala said Pacquiao who sustained injury was brought to Medical Mission Hospital for treatment. Robina Asido/DMS