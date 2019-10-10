Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday ordered the closure of Isetann Mall due to anomalies and violations of city ordinances.

Stated in the closure order issued by the city government, Tri-Union Properties Inc., Isetann malls' owner, was operating as lessor "without necessary business permit.

The city government also found that the establishment property management service provider, Trans-Orient Management Services, Inc. had no business permit.

The violations were against the Section 118 of City Ordinance No. 8331, which requires any person or entity to secure necessary business permits before operating.

The order also cited several misrepresentations in Tri-Union Properties, Inc.'s application for permits. Among the inconsistencies were misdeclaration of the actual business area and the number of paid and permitted employees.

"Under its valid business permit, there is a declared area of 1,000 square meters with 10 employees or personnel," Moreno said.

Investigation on the establishment also showed only one of four cinemas inside the mall had business permits.

"In relation to the operational cinemas, there is an existing and valid business permit for only one of the cinemas operated by Cineworld Cinema, Inc. valid until end of 2019," added Moreno.

The closure order, which was served to the establishment's owner by the mayor himself, was made effective immediately.

"This order shall remain enforced and effective until revoked and/or lifted," it read.

However, according to Manila Public Information Office Chief Julius Leonen, the establishment might be able to re-operate again.

"The Mayor said Isetann Mall may reopen once they are able to comply with the requirements mandated by the local government," said Leonen in a statement. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS