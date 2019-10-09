As far as Malacanang is concerned, there is no mass transport crisis as commuters could reach their destination provided they leave early from their homes.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo noted that there is "huge improvement" in the mass transport systems, specifically on mass railways, since glitches occur "once a week" compared to daily occurrences in the past.

"It seems there's none. Because (the people) still reach their destinations," said Panelo when asked if the Palace agrees that there is no mass transport crisis yet.

Militant Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Secretary General Renato Ryes Jr. has said a transport crisis has been affecting commuters in Metro Manila, especially after the Light Rail Transit Line 2 bogged down due to the fire that hit the line between Anonas and Katipunan stations in Quezon City last week.

On Tuesday, LRT-2 resumed partial operation, servicing only between Araneta Center Cubao Station in Quezon City and Recto Station in Manila.

According to state-run Light Rail Transit Authority, full operation of the LRT-2 could take place after at least nine months.

Some netizens from the eastern side of Metro Manila who are affected by the partial operation of LRT-2 are complaining about the longer hours of their travel before they could reach their destinations in Metro Manila.

Panelo advised them to just leave home early.

"If you want to arrive early in your destination, then you go there earlier," he said.

He also noted "improvement" in services of mass railway systems.

"I read an explanation, before almost everyday, it bogged down. Now, it's just once a week. So there's a big improvement," said Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel.

He said so far President Rodrigo Duterte was aware of what happened to LRT-2 because he receives briefers from every department.

While there is no mass transport crisis yet, Panelo, however, said the management of the mass railway systems should address the problems plaguing their operations.

"As I said, if the problem is on the kind of transport we have, then there is a solution to that. You change the means of transportation itself or if there's a problem on the operation with respect to spare parts, it's not a problem also. It's easy to find a solution. I cannot understand why they cannot do that. If they cannot do that, there's a problem with the management," he said.

There are four mass railway transport systems operating in Metro Manila - LRT-2, LRT-1, Metro Rail Transit Line 3, and the Philippine National Railways-run trains. Celerina Monte/DMS