A Japanese suspected of fraud was arrested in Pasay City last September 30.

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said Katsumi Ohno, 71 was arrested by members of the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU) along the service road in Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

According to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, the arresting agents were armed with a warrant of deportation which he signed pursuant to a deportation order that the BI board of commissioners issued against the Japanese on June 20, 2019.

Based on their investigation, Ohno has been hiding for nine years or since April 10, 2011 when he arrived as a tourist via a flight from Hongkong.

His deportation was sought by the Japanese Embassy last February when it informed the BI about a standing arrest warrant for fraud that a court issued against him.

“We also learned that his passport already expired in November last year, making him an undocumented alien,” Morente said.

He added Ohno has been included in the immigration blacklist to prevent him from returning to the Philippines.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, Sandoval said since Ohno has a deportation order, it will be much easier for them to send him back to Japan.

“But we still have to check if he has a pending local case before we can implement his deportation,” she said.

Ohno is detained at the BI jail in Bicutan, Taguig City. Ella Dionisio/DMS