An alleged high-ranking Abu Sayyaf member was apprehended in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga Sibugay on Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Clint Antipala, public affairs office chief of the 1st Infantry Division, said the third highest ranking member of the Abu Sayyaf was arrested by the joint Army’s 44th Infantry Battalion and PNP operation in Brgy Canacan, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay province 5 pm.

Lt. Col. Don Templonuevo, 44th battalion commander, said arrested was Nasirin Balajadji, involved in the kidnapping of Baker Atyani, a Jordanian journalist, in 2012.

Atyani, who interviewed Osama bin Laden a few months before the September 11, 2011 attack in New York, was abducted with two Filipino cameramen in Jolo on July 2012 while shooting a documentary.

The two Filipinos were released in February 2013 while Atyani escaped on December 2013.

“Nasirin Balajadji, was apprehended by the virtue of warrant of arrest for the crime of kidnapping for ransom with no bail recommended”, he said.

Antipala said, according to Police Col. Jerry Protacio, the provincial director, Balajadji “was also involved in the abduction of Roland Del Torchio, an Italian retired Catholic priest and the kidnapping of Rexon Romoc, an eight-year old boy held captive by the group for seven months in 2016”.

“The arrested kidnapper is in the custody of PNP for proper disposition and filling of case,” he said.

Col. Leonel Nicolas., 102nd Infantry Brigade Commander attributed the arrest to a report by a civilian.

Maj. Gen. Roberto Ancan, the 1st Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Zampelan (Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao Provinces) commander, commended the efforts of the troops and the civilian.

“The arrest of the top kidnapper is a significant accomplishment for the peace-loving constituents of our area of responsibility,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS