A military commander emphasized the importance of the arrest of the Swedish national to the efforts of the military to neutralize other foreign and local terrorists.

"We can extract a lot of information related to other terror members so hopefully this will lead to the neutralization or apprehension of other groups," said Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command Chief, in an interview with reporters in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

"The apprehension of Swedish national will help us in our effort of neutralizing other foreign terrorist in the country," he said.

The Swedish national, identified as Hassan Akgun, was arrested by government forces in Sitio Nakan, Barangay Kapaya, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat on Monday.

Other suspects in the bombing of Isulan market, where seven were injured early September, were also arrested.

They were Abedin Camsa, Normia Camsa and Norshiya Camsa.

According to the regional police office, the suspects were arrested during simultaneous implementation of search warrants for illegal possession of firearms.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Lino Capellan, regional Philippine National Police spokesperson said they first arrested Normia and Norshiya Camsa inside their residence followed by Hassan Akgun and Abedin Camsa.

Recovered from them were assorted firearms, bomb making materials, and an ISIS flag.

Capellan said eaerlier, a certain Kamlon Tongab Camsa, vice chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Military Affairs was arrested in General Santos City after being caught with a bag containing two grenades. Robina Asido-Ella Dionisio /DMS