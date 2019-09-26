President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law bill expanding the coverage of exemptions from revealing the source of published news or information obtained in confidence by including journalists from broadcast and news agencies.

Duterte inked the Republic Act No. 11458 on August 30, 2019, a copy of which was released by Malacanang on Wednesday.

"Without prejudice to his liability under the civil and criminal laws, any publisher, owner or duly recognized accredited journalist, writer, reporter, contributor, opinion writer, editor, columnist, manager, media practitioner involved in the writing, editing, production and dissemination of news for mass circulation, of any print, broadcast, wire service organization, or electronic mass media, including cable TV and its variants, cannot be compelled to reveal the source of any news item, report or information appearing or being reported or disseminated through said media, which was related in confidence to the above mentioned media practitioners unless the court or the House of Representatives or the Senate or any committee of Congress finds that such revelation is demanded by the security of the State," the new law read.

Prior to the new law, RA 1477, only covered the publisher, editor, columnist or duly accredited reporter of any newspaper, magazine or periodical of general circulation.

The Act shall take effect 15 days after its publication in at least two newspapers of national circulation. Celerina Monte/DMS