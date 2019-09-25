Lt. General Noel Clement, the new Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) vows to sustain operations against the “enemies of peace”.

“We will remain committed to ending armed insurgency, similarly our focused operations will be sustained and surgically conducted on those who threatened the peace in our communities,” Clement said during the change of command ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo Tuesday.

“The enemies of peace will be dealt with accordingly. I therefore call on the leftover of a lost cause, peace is not elusive. We have worked with your comrades. We have worked with our people, we engage communities who now partakes of the fruits of our peaceful endeavours. Therefore I enjoy the remaining peace spoilers to work with us,” he noted.

Clement said the AFP will remain professional, ''a staunch defender and advocate of human rights, respectful of international humanitarian law but at the same time assuring the rule of law.''

''My leadership aims to highlight values, advocates for the collective good of most people, and our uniformed personnel...,” he added.

Clement the 52nd Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) replaced Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. who will reach his mandatory retirement age of 56 by Sept. 28, 2019.

Clement, a member of the PMA Sandiwa class of 1985, headed the Cebu-based AFP Central Command.

Col. Noel Detoyato, AFP public affairs office chief, said Clement served as the head of the Central Command since November last year.

Clement spent his early years in the military as platoon leader and company commander in the 44th Infantry Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Arm, said Detoyato.

He later commanded the 56th Infantry Battalion, the 501st Infantry Brigade, the 602nd Infantry Brigade, the Joint Task Force Sulu and then the 10th Infantry Division, Detoyato added.

Detoyato said Clement also held positions of major responsibility, including as chief of the AFP Management and Fiscal office, Commandant of Cadets and head of the Tactics Group at the PMA and as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, J3. Robina Asido/DMS