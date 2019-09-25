A Japanese destroyer arrived in Subic Bay for a goodwill visit on Tuesday.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, acting public affairs director of the Philippine Navy, said JS Asagiri (DD-151), with more than 200 sailors and skippered by Cmdr. Yuuichi Haeno docked at Alava Pier, Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Olongapo City.

“DD-151 is the frontrunner of eight general purpose destroyers in the service of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) mainly tasked with anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare,'' said Roxas.

“An internationally observed meeting procedure was rendered by Philippine Navy ship BRP Emilio Jacinto in the vicinity of Morong, Bataan for the arriving vessel,” she said.

The Philippine Navy delegation headed by Cmdr. Rey Leo Pambid, the Superintendent, Naval Enlisted Personnel School Center of Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony followed by a briefing related to security and health aboard the Japanese ship, said Roxas,

Roxas said JMSDF delegates headed by Commander Yuuichi are scheduled to render a courtesy call to the commander of Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Rear Adm. Allan Ferdinand Cusi during their visit that will last until Sept. 26.

Philippine Navy personnel will have the opportunity to look inside the destroyer and mingle with Japanese counterparts during the shipboard tour.

A send-off ceremony with customary Passing Exercise will cap off the visit, said Roxas.

“The PN always considers it a privilege to accord visitors a fitting reception as it is an avenue to showcase the Filipino hospitality and ultimately sustain and enhance the maritime cooperation between the neighboring nations toward regional peace and stability,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS