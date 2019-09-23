The Philippine National Police (PNP) is now eyeing as suspects the three upperclassmen of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadet Darwin Dormitorio for his death.

Baguio City Police Office Director Police Colonel Allen Rae Co said they are now considering the three, who were first considered as persons of interest, as those behind the alleged hazing, which resulted to the death of Dormitorio.

“I understand that criminal charges will fall within the fair view of the PNP, as such the respect on the professional opinion of PNP in considering the three cadets as suspects,” PMA spokesperson Major Rey Afan, meanwhile, said in a television interview.

The PMA has been conducting also a parallel investigation since day one of the incident, he said.

“Instruction given to us is to finalize the investigation as soon as possible without compromising the productivity and fairness of investigation,” he said.

“We have also directed all persons involved to directly coordinate and cooperate with the investigation within the PMA, and those coming from National Bureau of Investigation and PNP-Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO),” Afan said.

The PMA spokesperson said that maltreatment is not part of the institution's policy and regulations.

He said they are just waiting for the final result of the probe being conducted by the PNP before filing the appropriate administrative and criminal charges against the suspects.

The three upperclassmen are currently detained in PMA, Baguio City, while 20 other cadets who might have witnessed the alleged incident are also undergoing questioning.

Dormitorio died at PMA station hospital last Wednesday after he was “maltreated” based on the result of his medico-legal examination. Ella Dionisio/DMS