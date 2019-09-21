The Department of Health (DOH) Friday confirmed another polio case in the country, a five year-old boy from Laguna, after his samples turned positive for the virus.

In a statement late Friday, the DOH reported that there are two verified polio cases, with the second being the earlier suspected case of acute flaccid paralysis awaiting confirmation

"The latest confirmed case was reported to be from an immunocompromised child, who is suffering from multiple pediatric diseases," said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Duque said the boy experienced the onset of paralysis last August 25.

The DOH said the boy has been discharged from the hospital and is able to walk. He is closely being monitored for residual symptoms, DOH said.

On Thursday, the DOH reported a confirmed case of polio virus in a three-year-old girl from Lanao Del Sur.

The DOH said polio virus has been detected in samples from a sewage in Manila and waterways in Davao.

This prompted the DOH to declare a polio outbreak as the Philippines has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as polio-free since 2000.

In a separate interview, Duque said WHO has officially removed the country's certification as a polio-free nation.

"Not only do we lose it, but we have an epidemic. Because, based on WHO, there is a declaration of epidemic in a polio-free country, even if just one case of polio that has been confirmed," said Duque. DMS