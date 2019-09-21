President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered Lt. Gen. Noel Clement, incoming chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to end the communist insurgency.

In a statement on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Clement, who heads the AFP-Central Command, will succeed outgoing AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., who will retire next week when he turns 56.

"One of the marching orders of the President is to continue the government’s goal to end the local communist armed conflict," he said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army has been waging war against the government for about five decades.

Panelo said Clement is not new to the task being the head of Central Command (CentCom) as he also led the Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division (10th ID), and served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations of the AFP, among others.

"The Palace is confident that with General Clement at the helm of the AFP, he will continue to uphold the high degree of professionalism, the dedication and the integrity our soldiers have displayed to the flag and country," he added.

Clement belongs to the Philippine Military Academy “Sandiwa” Class of 1985 and he will retire on January 5, 2020. Celerina Monte/DMS