The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is deporting a Japanese fugitive arrested in Pasay City two and a half months ago wanted by authorities in Tokyo for violating a copyright law by operating an illegal online manga comic library.

Information obtained from the BI’s deportation unit said 28-year-old Romi Hoshino a.k.a. Zakay Romi is scheduled to board an All Nippon Airways flight to Narita airport on Sept 24.

The plane carrying Hoshino will depart from Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 9:30 a.m. and will arrive in Narita at 3:05 p.m.

At 5:45 pm that same day, the plane will take off from Narita en route to its final destination in Fukuoka where it is expected to land at 8 pm.

Sources said Hoshino will be escorted on his flight by Japanese policemen who were sent to Manila to fetch him.

Last July 18 the BI board of commissioners ordered Hoshino’s summary deportation to Japan for being an undesirable alien.

He was also placed in the immigration blacklist to prevent him from returning to the Philippines.

He was arrested on July 3 at the NAIA Terminal 3 by operatives from the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU) who were armed with a mission order by Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente.

Earlier, the Japanese embassy alleged that Hoshino was manager of “Manga-Mura”, an illegal viewing website of Japanese cartoons, popularly known as Manga, which operated from January 2016 to April 2018. DMS